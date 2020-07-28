Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl nominated for yet another award, this time for community contributions

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl has been nominated for yet another award, the NHL announced on Monday.

The German-born superstar was named the Oilers’ nominee for the 2019-20 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” according to the league.

The 24-year-old forward has already won the NHL’s scoring race this season while his playmaking prowess and deft scoring touch have seen him nominated for two of hockey’s biggest honours: the Hart Trophy (given to the player judged to be the most valuable to their team) and the Ted Lindsay Award (given to the most outstanding player in the regular season and voted on by members of the NHLPA).

In a news release issued Monday, the Oilers said Draisaitl made a number of contributions this season to both the community and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“Leon actively served as 2019 co-chair for WE Day Alberta, an event hosted in 15 cities across the world that celebrates young people and educators who have made a positive social impact,” the team said. “He also led and hosted a youth rally in Edmonton for WE Scare Hunger, a service-based campaign that provides young people with the tools to combat food security issues in their local communities.

“With the help of Leon and the local Edmonton community, the initiative collected over 17,000 pounds of food for the Edmonton Food Bank.”

Natalie Minckler, the executive director of the EOCF, described Draisaitl as “a community leader and strong ambassador for many of our foundation’s programs.”

“Leon is a strong advocate for youth education and development, as well as health and wellness causes in which he expressed an interest in supporting from an early stage in his career,” she said.

The winner of the King Clancy award will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The three finalists for the 2019-20 King Clancy Memorial Trophy will be announced in early August and the winner will be announced during the NHL’s 2020 conference finals.

“The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice,” the Oilers said. “The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.”

On Aug. 1, the Oilers will resume their 2019-20 season with a qualifying round series against the Chicago Blackhawks.

