Canada

Hosts of 200-person Brampton party should face ‘full extent of the law,’ Doug Ford says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Premier Ford says ‘bunch of yahoos’ at Brampton house party should be punished under ‘full extent of the law’
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford sounded off on the organizers and guests at a Brampton house party over the weekend. He reminded everyone that Peel Region is still in Stage 2 of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic and the "bunch of yahoos" should be penalized under the "full extent of the law."

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the hosts of a Brampton house party that had upwards of 200 people in attendance over the weekend need to face the “full extent of the law.”

Ford was asked about the party, which was broken up by Peel Region bylaw officers Saturday night, at a news conference Monday.

He called the hosts and guests “a bunch of yahoos.”

Read more: Brampton mayor says bylaw charges laid after officers break up party with 200 people

Peel Regional Police said Sunday that partygoers were violating provincial emergency orders enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region remains in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people with physical distancing in effect.

Ford said he would “throw everything and the kitchen sink” at the party hosts in terms of penalty, including a $100,000 fine under the province’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Trending Stories

Police said Sunday they didn’t lay criminal charges, but a spokesperson for the City of Brampton said the organizer was issued a fine of $880 and would also be charged under the public nuisance bylaw.

Brampton homeowner facing bylaw charges after massive party
Brampton homeowner facing bylaw charges after massive party

Health minister Christine Elliott said it’s “completely irresponsible” to throw a party with 200 people at this stage of the pandemic, saying it’s important to abide by physical distancing measures as the province continues to reopen.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also addressed the party Monday, calling it “irresponsible” and “inconsiderate behaviour.”

Tory said he hopes enforcement will be stricter for people choosing to hold large parties in Toronto.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesDoug FordBramptonBrampton House Party
