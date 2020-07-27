Hosts of 200-person Brampton party should face ‘full extent of the law,’ Doug Ford says

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the hosts of a Brampton house party that had upwards of 200 people in attendance over the weekend need to face the “full extent of the law.”

Ford was asked about the party, which was broken up by Peel Region bylaw officers Saturday night, at a news conference Monday.

He called the hosts and guests “a bunch of yahoos.”

Peel Regional Police said Sunday that partygoers were violating provincial emergency orders enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region remains in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people with physical distancing in effect.

Ford said he would “throw everything and the kitchen sink” at the party hosts in terms of penalty, including a $100,000 fine under the province’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Police said Sunday they didn’t lay criminal charges, but a spokesperson for the City of Brampton said the organizer was issued a fine of $880 and would also be charged under the public nuisance bylaw.

Health minister Christine Elliott said it’s “completely irresponsible” to throw a party with 200 people at this stage of the pandemic, saying it’s important to abide by physical distancing measures as the province continues to reopen.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also addressed the party Monday, calling it “irresponsible” and “inconsiderate behaviour.”

Tory said he hopes enforcement will be stricter for people choosing to hold large parties in Toronto.

