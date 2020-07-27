B.C. weather forecast this week: It’s going to be hot, hot hot

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. residents are in for a summer heatwave this week.

It’s going to be hot, hot, hot.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says a “seasonally strong ridge of high pressure” is sitting over southern and central B.C.

In Southern B.C., afternoon highs Monday will soar to the upper 30s, especially in the Fraser Canyon and Thompson.

Madryga says temperatures will likely drop slightly Tuesday but will still be hot in many places, reaching about 35 C.

For South Coast residents, Monday will be the hottest day, with highs reaching 33 C in the Fraser Valley and in the usual summer sizzle spots such as Squamish and Port Alberni, Madryga says.

“With a touch of marine air on Tuesday, highs will pull back a few degrees but will remain very warm through Thursday,” he adds.

Friday will be cooler with a possible shower.