Health

Popular White Pine Beach North in Port Moody closed to swimmers due to high E. coli levels

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 1:40 pm
B.C. South Coast prepares for first summer heat wave during pandemic
Temperatures are expected to soar on the South Coast this weekend and as Nadia Stewart reports, keeping cool amidst the summer heat is especially challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A popular swimming area in Metro Vancouver closed Monday just as temperatures are expected to soar.

White Pine Beach North in Port Moody has been closed due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

Fraser Health says these decisions are made when high levels of E. coli are found in a sample and it is considered to be unsafe for swimming and other water activities, such as when someone might be in the water for a long period of time and when it is likely some water will be swallowed.

E. coli is a bacterium that is commonly present in the intestinal tract of warm-blooded animals and humans

Read more: Coronavirus: Free day passes now required for six popular B.C. parks

Story continues below advertisement

The advisory in Port Moody follows a very busy weekend at White Pine Beach and Sasamat Lake.

Trending Stories

Drivers were being turned away by 8 a.m. as all the parking lots were full.

Fines were also being issued to drivers parking illegally and walking into the park.

Monday is expected to be hot as well.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says highs will reach 33 C in many areas of the South Coast before cooling slightly on Tuesday.

 

