Popular White Pine Beach North in Port Moody closed to swimmers due to high E. coli levels

A popular swimming area in Metro Vancouver closed Monday just as temperatures are expected to soar.

White Pine Beach North in Port Moody has been closed due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

Fraser Health says these decisions are made when high levels of E. coli are found in a sample and it is considered to be unsafe for swimming and other water activities, such as when someone might be in the water for a long period of time and when it is likely some water will be swallowed.

E. coli is a bacterium that is commonly present in the intestinal tract of warm-blooded animals and humans

The advisory in Port Moody follows a very busy weekend at White Pine Beach and Sasamat Lake.

Drivers were being turned away by 8 a.m. as all the parking lots were full.

Fines were also being issued to drivers parking illegally and walking into the park.

Please note that the parking slots at Sasamat Lake are full. Vehicles illegally parked on Bedwell Bay Road are being ticketed and towed. — Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) July 26, 2020

Monday is expected to be hot as well.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says highs will reach 33 C in many areas of the South Coast before cooling slightly on Tuesday.