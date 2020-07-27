Mohawk College lays off close to 200 staff due to projected $50M pandemic-related loss

Send this page to someone via email

Mohawk College in Hamilton says it has laid off close to 200 full- and part-time staff tied to a projected $50-million loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, president Ron McKerlie told Global News the school was predicting a “worst-case scenario” with its finances due to a reduction in enrolment trends.

On Monday, a spokesperson said all departments of the school were asked to adjust spending plans, which resulted in the loss of 64 full-time positions: 18 faculty and academic staff, 31 support staff and 15 administrative staff positions.

Further reductions will come through part-time and contract staff, which is expected to top 150 people. Included in that number were students working in co-op and placements with the college which stopped operating amid the pandemic.

The college says it expects to save around $15 million with the personnel cuts.

No courses are expected to be affected by the staff reductions however many will continue to be delivered remotely and virtually for the time being.

Meanwhile, the school will be delaying some upgrade plans, including improvements to some classrooms, fleet vehicle purchases, and other capital improvements, which should save close to $15 million.

The installation of LED lighting as part of a sustainability project at the Fennell and Stoney Creek campuses will be stopped creating an anticipated saving of about $2.5 Million.

Travel for students, IT projects and the research skills development program will also be put on the sidelines.

Mohawk College has been closed since March 17 in accordance with the province’s orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. The school postponed spring convocation ceremonies as well, deciding to send credentials to graduates by mail in June.

Students and faculty have been learning online since late March to complete the semester.

The school told Global News it remains committed to the delivery of the fall semester in some sort of scenario by mixing in-person classes with online ones.

The predicted decrease in enrollments is expected to be a loss of about a thousand in international student signups. Before the pandemic, the school forecasted enrollment from about 1700 international students for 2020-21.

Enrollment among domestic students is expected to drop by 10 per cent, according to the school.

Overall enrollment is expected to be about 13,000 for the fall, about 2,000 less than originally forecast.

