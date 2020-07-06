Ontario premier calls it a ‘really good move’ to end academic / applied streaming practice in Grade 9

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that it was a “really good move” to end the process in Grade 9 which still divides students into the hands-on “applied” or university/college-track “academic” levels, which Education Minister Stephen Lecce called a “systemic, racist, discriminatory” practice. Ford called it unfair that, in his words, 50 per cent of Black students don’t go on to the academic side of high school. Ford did not, however, say how they will support students who might struggle in some courses they may have to take with the elimination of the streaming practice, but said Lecce will address those questions later this week.