Ontario education minister says aim is to have students in class every day but no green light yet

Asked repeatedly on Thursday whether parents in the province should ask their employers for flexibility in the fall dependent on whether students will be back in the classroom daily, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the aim is to have students in in-class learning daily, but health officials have not given the green light. He did not, however, give a specific answer and would not say if they could give a specific plan to parents to prepare for in September, saying he has to have a plan for “each and every scenario.”