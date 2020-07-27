Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus as province enters week with no active cases

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 11:14 am
Global News Morning Halifax: July 27
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

There are no active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia on Monday.

The province started the week by confirming it had not detected a new case in tests conducted on Sunday in the province.

Nova Scotia reports no active COVID-19 cases in province

The QEII testing lab completed 200 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, according to a news release.

In total, the province has recorded 63,332 negative test results and 1,067 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The province says 1,004 cases are now considered resolved and there are currently no individuals in hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

There have also been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia.

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia restaurant patrons required to remain seated during dine-in visit
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia restaurant patrons required to remain seated during dine-in visit

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Here's what you'll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

