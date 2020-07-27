Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus as province enters week with no active cases

Send this page to someone via email

There are no active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia on Monday.

The province started the week by confirming it had not detected a new case in tests conducted on Sunday in the province.

The QEII testing lab completed 200 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, according to a news release.

In total, the province has recorded 63,332 negative test results and 1,067 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The province says 1,004 cases are now considered resolved and there are currently no individuals in hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have also been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

0:43 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia restaurant patrons required to remain seated during dine-in visit Coronavirus: Nova Scotia restaurant patrons required to remain seated during dine-in visit

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.