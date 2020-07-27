Menu

Canada

Texas man dies after falling over Hwy. 401 guardrail during police pursuit in Brockville, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 10:40 am
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a man from Texas in Brockville, Ont., after he fell over a Highway 401 guardrail during a police pursuit.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death Texas man in Brockville, Ont., who fell over a Highway 401 guardrail while allegedly fleeing police.

Saturday morning, Brockville police officers were on patrol when they spotted a person of interest on the North Augusta, Ont., overpass on Highway 401.

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

When officers approached the man, police say he fled and then went over the guardrail.

The man landed on the westbound on-ramp of the highway.

The 56-year-old man from Houston, Texas was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU has yet to release his name since next of kin are still being notified.

