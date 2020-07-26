Menu

Canada

Alberta man’s body found 1 day after single vehicle rollover

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 11:57 pm
File photo of RCMP vehicle.
File photo of RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Police said a 33-year-old man is dead after a highway collision west of Edmonton.

According to Parkland RCMP, a vehicle rolled over on Highway 43 and Range Road 34 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said there was nobody in the vehicle or in the immediate area when a search was initially conducted. However, an additional search was done by RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services and the body of a 33-year-old was located near Range Road 35 Sunday morning.

RCMP said the victim’s identity won’t be released, but police did confirm he was from the Hamlet of Sangudo.

