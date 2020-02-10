Parkland County man killed, several others injured in head-on collision near Acheson

Send this page to someone via email

A young man from Parkland County was killed and several other people injured in a head-on collision west of Edmonton on Sunday evening.

The two-vehicle crash in Sturgeon County happened around 5:20 p.m. on Highway 44 near Township Road 535, about four kilometres north of the Yellowhead Highway turnoff to Villeneuve near the Acheson industrial area, according to police.

RCMP said two SUVs — one driving north and the other headed south — collided head on.

A 25-year-old man from Parkland County in the southbound SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman and what RCMP said were “infant occupants” in the vehicle suffered seriously, but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The woman driving the northbound SUV also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP said there were also two youths in that vehicle who were taken via paramedics to hospital as well.

Traffic on Highway 44 was diverted for a couple of hours while police investigated, but the road was reopened just before midnight.

Morinville RCMP said icy road conditions and gusty winds were reported at the time of the collision. The cause remains under investigation.

There was also a fatal collision around the same time of day southwest of Edmonton near Devon.