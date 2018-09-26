Highway north of Westlock closed after crash involving tractor and truck hauling liquefied petroleum gas

A highway north of Westlock, Alta., is closed after a crash involving a tractor and a semi-truck on Tuesday night, according to the RCMP.

On Wednesday, police said they expect Highway 44 near Township Road 614 will likely not be reopened until Thursday morning as hazmat crews work to remove gas from the tankers the semi-truck was hauling.

“The tank trailers were not compromised in either collision,” Westlock RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. after reports of a pair of collisions there.

“Preliminary investigation has determined a farm tractor was crossing the highway from the east,” police said. “A southbound semi-tractor with double tank trailers of liquefied petroleum gases was unable to avoid a collision with the tractor as it entered the highway. Both the semi and farm tractor were forced into the west ditch area.

“A southbound truck that was behind the semi-tractor was unable to avoid a collision with a trailer that remained on the highway.”

The driver of the farm tractor and the truck that hit a trailer were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

The RCMP said they will provide an update once the highway is cleared.