Woman dead, 3 in hospital after crash on northern Alberta highway

The RCMP is investigating what caused a deadly, four-vehicle crash on Highway 36 in northern Alberta on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene, south of Highway 55, at about 11 a.m., according to Lac La Biche RCMP.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a car was travelling south on Highway 36 and crossed into oncoming traffic heading north,” police said in a news release. “Three northbound vehicles (a car, truck and a transport truck) were damaged as a result of the collision.”

A 66-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car that was headed south, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she later died. Three people from the northbound car were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries — one of those victims was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene for about four hours after the crash but Highway 36 has since been reopened.

Although their investigation into what happened is ongoing, police said “charges are not being considered in this collision.”