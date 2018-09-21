Red Deer woman killed in head-on crash on central Alberta highway

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and an SUV that occurred in central Alberta late Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on Highway 599 near Township Road 380 at about 5 p.m., Coronation RCMP said in a news release issued on Friday.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a car was heading westbound when a collision occurred head-on with an eastbound SUV,” they said.

The 59-year-old Red Deer woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP said. The woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation into what happened is ongoing.