September 9, 2019 3:02 pm

Man killed in head-on collision north of Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press

File: An RCMP patrol car.

Lee Brown, The Canadian Press
A man has been killed in a head-on collision on a northern Alberta highway.

Westlock RCMP said a truck was headed south on Highway 44 shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when an oncoming northbound car crossed the centre line, resulting in the crash.

The driver of the car — a 57-year-old resident of the Alexander First Nation — died at the scene, according to RCMP.

A man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital.

His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Traffic was rerouted while police investigated but the highway has since been reopened.

Westlock is located about 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

