Man killed in head-on collision north of Edmonton

A man has been killed in a head-on collision on a northern Alberta highway.
Westlock RCMP said a truck was headed south on Highway 44 shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when an oncoming northbound car crossed the centre line, resulting in the crash.
The driver of the car — a 57-year-old resident of the Alexander First Nation — died at the scene, according to RCMP.
A man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital.
His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, police said.
Traffic was rerouted while police investigated but the highway has since been reopened.
Westlock is located about 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
