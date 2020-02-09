RCMP investigate fatal collision southwest of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is investigating a fatal collision southwest of Edmonton.

Leduc RCMP said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 19 on Sunday.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, police asked drivers to avoid travelling on Highway 60 between Highway 19 and Highway 39 as they investigated the fatal collision.

RCMP have not provided any further details about the crash, but police did not note road conditions were icy in the area.

Residents in the area have expressed concerns for several years about the dangers of travelling on Highway 19.

