Traffic

RCMP investigate fatal collision southwest of Edmonton

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 8:52 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 8:53 pm
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. .
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. . Global News/File

The RCMP is investigating a fatal collision southwest of Edmonton.

Leduc RCMP said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 19 on Sunday.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash southwest of Edmonton

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, police asked drivers to avoid travelling on Highway 60 between Highway 19 and Highway 39 as they investigated the fatal collision.

RCMP have not provided any further details about the crash, but police did not note road conditions were icy in the area.

READ MORE: People who live south of Edmonton want Highway 19 twinned after deadly crash

Residents in the area have expressed concerns for several years about the dangers of travelling on Highway 19.

WATCH BELOW (Dec. 12, 2018): Two people were killed on Highway 19 just east of Devon, Alta., Tuesday evening. For years, residents have been saying the road needs to be twinned.

Fatal crash renews calls to twin highway near Devon
Fatal crash renews calls to twin highway near Devon

 

