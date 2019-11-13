Menu

Police investigate serious crash southwest of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 10:57 am
File: RCMP cruiser.
Leduc RCMP are on scene of a serious crash southwest of Edmonton.

Police were called to the crash on Highway 39 between range roads 272 and 273 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The scene is located about three kilometres west of Calmar, Alta., near the intersection with Highway 60.

READ MORE: Leduc County mayor urges province to push ahead changes to ‘scariest intersection’

Few details were released by the RCMP Wednesday morning, but police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic along Highway 39 near the crash site is being rerouted. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, police said in a media release shortly after 8:30 a.m.

A collision analyst has also been called to the scene.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

