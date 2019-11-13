Police investigate serious crash southwest of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Leduc RCMP are on scene of a serious crash southwest of Edmonton.

Police were called to the crash on Highway 39 between range roads 272 and 273 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The scene is located about three kilometres west of Calmar, Alta., near the intersection with Highway 60.

Few details were released by the RCMP Wednesday morning, but police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic along Highway 39 near the crash site is being rerouted. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, police said in a media release shortly after 8:30 a.m.

A collision analyst has also been called to the scene.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.