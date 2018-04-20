Province green lights highway 19 extension

The long awaited extension to highway 19, north of Montreal is moving forward.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Transport Minister André Fortin made the announcement Friday afternoon in Laval.

Plans for the extension have been around for forty years.

For the past 12 years a coalition of residents, merchants and local politicians have been pushing for the work to start.

At a press conference Friday, Couillard told reporters that this time, the extension will happen.

“Real work is being done, real contracts are being signed. When you reach that stage if you walk away from that you have to fear for financial and legal consequences.”

The three lane highway will run straight through the north of Laval to Bois-des-Filion and will have a reserved lane for buses, electric cars and carpooling.

Four interchanges will also be built, along with a parking lot for those who use public transit.

Laval mayor Marc Demers says 55,000 people use the current stretch of road daily.

Costs are estimated at between 5 and 6 million dollars.

Work will start in 2020 and run until 2025.