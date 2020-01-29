Menu

60-year-old man dead following collision near Breton, Alberta

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 11:12 pm
File photo of RCMP car door.
File photo of RCMP car door. File / Global News

A 60-year-old man has died after a collision Wednesday west of the village of Breton, Alta.

RCMP responded to the collision involving a pickup truck and SUV around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of highways 22 and 616.

The man, who was a passenger in the SUV, was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the truck were not injured, said RCMP.

Traffic was diverted on Highway 22 for much of the afternoon as an RCMP collision analyst investigated. The road was was reopened to traffic in the evening.

Breton is about 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

