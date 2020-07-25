Saskatchewan reports 37 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 1,136

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 1,136.

Of the new COVID-19 cases 23 are in central Saskatchewan, 13 are in the south and one is in Saskatoon.

Twenty-nine of the new cases are in Hutterite colonies in the central and south regions of the province, says the Ministry of Health.

Fourteen more people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries up to 862.

Active cases rose to 258 – 140 are in the south, 74 are in central Saskatchewan, 22 are in Saskatoon, 10 are in the north, nine are in the far north and three are in Regina.

There are 13 people in the hospital, nine of whom are receiving inpatient care — five in Saskatoon, two in the south, one in Regina and one in the central region. Four people are in the ICU — three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Sixteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

170 people are 19 and under

379 people are 20 to 39

356 are 40 to 59

196 people are 60 to 79

35 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 577 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 198 are travel-related, 250 have no known exposure and 111 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 60 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 89,787 tests so far for the virus, up 1,799 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

