No new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia, 1 active case remains

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia announced no new cases of COVID-19, with only one active case remaining.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 260 Nova Scotia tests on July 24 and is operating 24-hours a day.

The province also said there are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has seen 61,914 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There are currently no individuals in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

One thousand and three cases are now resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

As of July 3, interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, without the requirement to self-isolate for permanent Atlantic Canadian residents, is permitted.

According to the province, anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

“It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives – practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance when and where required, and wearing a non-medical mask is strongly recommended when physical distancing is difficult,” the province said in a statement.