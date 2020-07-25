Calgary police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a shooting Friday night in the community of West Hillhurst that sent a man to hospital in potentially life threatening condition.

Residents in the area of the 2500 block of First Avenue N.W. first called police at around 10:07 p.m. Friday to report hearing two to three gunshots in the area.

Police also confirm that witnesses saw several people running in the area, before getting in a vehicle and driving away.

No one is in custody and as of Friday night, there is not a good description of any suspects, according to police.

More to come…

