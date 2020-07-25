Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital

By Joel Senick Global News
Posted July 25, 2020 1:56 am
Calgary Police Service officers were at the scene of a shooting Friday night in the 2500 block of 1st Avenue Northwest.
Calgary Police Service officers were at the scene of a shooting Friday night in the 2500 block of 1st Avenue Northwest. Michael King / Global News

Calgary police are investigating a shooting Friday night in the community of West Hillhurst that sent a man to hospital in potentially life threatening condition.

Residents in the area of the 2500 block of First Avenue N.W. first called police at around 10:07 p.m. Friday to report hearing two to three gunshots in the area.

Read more: 2 adults, 1 youth charged with first-degree murder in southeast Calgary homicide

Police also confirm that witnesses saw several people running in the area, before getting in a vehicle and driving away.

No one is in custody and as of Friday night, there is not a good description of any suspects, according to police.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
2 adults, 1 youth charged with first-degree murder in southeast Calgary homicide
2 adults, 1 youth charged with first-degree murder in southeast Calgary homicide
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceShootingCalgary PoliceCalgary ShootingCalgary shots fired
Flyers
More weekly flyers