Calgary police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital

Calgary police are investigating a shooting Friday night in the community of West Hillhurst that sent a man to hospital in potentially life threatening condition.
Residents in the area of the 2500 block of First Avenue N.W. first called police at around 10:07 p.m. Friday to report hearing two to three gunshots in the area.
Police also confirm that witnesses saw several people running in the area, before getting in a vehicle and driving away.
No one is in custody and as of Friday night, there is not a good description of any suspects, according to police.
More to come…
2 adults, 1 youth charged with first-degree murder in southeast Calgary homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments