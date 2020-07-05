1 man in hospital after southeast Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man remains in hospital after a shooting in southeast Calgary Saturday evening.

Police were called to 28 Street and 15 Avenue Southeast in the Radisson Heights neighbourhood around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition. Officials did not provide his age.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

So far in 2020, Calgary police have responded to over 50 shootings in the city.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call their local police detachment, or anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

