Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 man in hospital after southeast Calgary shooting

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 12:13 pm
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in southeast Calgary.
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in southeast Calgary. Global News

A man remains in hospital after a shooting in southeast Calgary Saturday evening.

Police were called to 28 Street and 15 Avenue Southeast in the Radisson Heights neighbourhood around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition. Officials did not provide his age.

Trending Stories

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Read more: Calgary police investigating potential shooting at northeast Holiday Inn

So far in 2020, Calgary police have responded to over 50 shootings in the city.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call their local police detachment, or anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary ShootingCalgary Radisson Heightssoutheast Calgary shootingRadisson HeightsRadisson Heights shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers