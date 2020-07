Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 2:50 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a man fire five or six shots outside of a bar on 16 Avenue by 8 Street S.W.

Read more: Murder charges laid against brother of victim in Calgary stabbing

Investigators found bullet casings and blood at the scene but no injuries have been reported.

Police said they are still looking for a possible offender.

Story continues below advertisement