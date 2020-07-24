2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region: public health

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region has two new active cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region.

In a tweet put out Friday afternoon, KFL&A Public Health said a man and a woman in their 20s have tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling outside of the Kingston region.

[REVISED] 1 male and 1 female in their 20s have tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling outside of #KFLA. This event is low-risk for the community. Both individuals are self-isolating and being monitored by our contact tracing team. #COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/jZgpqseqCq — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Both are currently self-isolating. Moore called the two new cases “low-risk” for the community.

These two new cases bring the region’s active case total up to three, with 108 total cases since the pandemic began, and 105 cases resolved.

The other active case is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at the nail salon that began in late June. All other cases linked to that outbreak have since been resolved.