Canada

2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region: public health

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
KFL&A Public Health has announced new COVID-19 numbers for the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

The Kingston region has two new active cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region.

In a tweet put out Friday afternoon, KFL&A Public Health said a man and a woman in their 20s have tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling outside of the Kingston region.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kingston businesses react to Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening plan, loosening restrictions

Both are currently self-isolating. Moore called the two new cases “low-risk” for the community.

These two new cases bring the region’s active case total up to three, with 108 total cases since the pandemic began, and 105 cases resolved.

The other active case is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at the nail salon that began in late June. All other cases linked to that outbreak have since been resolved.

 

