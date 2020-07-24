Selling or setting off ‘bear bangers’ in Vancouver now comes with $1,000 fine

Send this page to someone via email

Selling or using a “bear banger” in the City of Vancouver will now net you a $1,000 fine.

Council approved the ban on exploding deterrents at its Thursday meeting.

The move came after a surge in complaints about the devices, mostly in the downtown core and nearby neighbourhoods.

Police received more than 360 calls related to bear bangers in the first six months of the year, while Vancouver’s 311 service got 180 complaints.

Police have also received reports of several incidents in which people have allegedly taped the devices together or packed them will ball bearings to create improvised explosive devices.

Bear bangers are traditionally used in the backcountry to scare off predators.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service, BC Parks and Parks Canada do not recommend them and instead advise backcountry users to travel in groups and make noise with their voices, bells or other instruments.

The city said people who need bear bangers for legitimate purposes can purchase them online or in other municipalities.

Council also directed staff to look into a permit system that would allow outdoor guides or other legitimate users to buy them within the city.