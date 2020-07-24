Coronavirus: Cases remain at 211 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

That keeps the health unit’s overall case total at 211 since its last report was issued on Wednesday.

As of Friday, there are now 189 cases are now resolved — four more since Wednesday — which is approximately 89.5 per cent of the cases.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there remain 174 cases, of which 153 are resolved — two more since Wednesday.

There also remains 12 cases in Haliburton County and 25 in Northumberland County. Each county had one more resolved case since Wednesday, meaning there are 12 in Haliburton County and 24 in Northumberland County.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

Two in the City of Kawartha Lakes — unchanged

Five in Northumberland County — unchanged

Zero in Haliburton County — unchanged

A week ago the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic was declared in March. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

