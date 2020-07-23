Coronavirus: ‘Increased transmission’ in Cut Knife, Hillsdale, Sask. say health officials

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there is a rising number of coronavirus infections in two rural municipalities.

On Thursday, the SHA issued a public advisory for Cut Knife and Hillsdale saying there is “increased transmission” of COVID-19.

According to officials, there are four confirmed cases in the area, half of which are not linked to one another.

Health authorities could not determine the source of two of the infections.

Contact tracing remains underway in both municipalities, but medical health officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu says “all residents in the area are required to be vigilant.”

Residents are asked to practice physical distancing, ensure proper hand hygiene, and use a mask when in a public indoor area.

The SHA issues public health alerts when it is unable to identify all possible close contacts during a period when there was a risk of transmission of the virus.

“We know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted and want to ensure residents are aware if there is an elevated risk of community transmission,” said the SHA in a statement.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange for testing.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.