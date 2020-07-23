Menu

Crime

Nude man sighted in Port Coquitlam, B.C., now charged with assaulting a police officer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 4:58 pm
RCMP say a warrant was out for the suspect's arrest but he has since turned himself in to police.
RCMP say a warrant was out for the suspect's arrest but he has since turned himself in to police. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

A Coquitlam RCMP officer is still receiving treatment for injuries that he sustained during an altercation with a nude man recently.

On June 18, just before midnight, police say a concerned citizen called RCMP about a man who was walking nude on Lougheed Highway near the Pitt River in Port Coquitlam.

When the first officer arrived, the man ran into the bushes. The officer followed and told the man he was under arrest and tried to put a blanket around his shoulders.

Police say the man reacted by allegedly punching the officer without warning and continuing to hit him when he fell to the ground.

Four other officers and two stun guns were used on the man before he could be subdued and restrained, police say.

Read more: Road rage incident in Port Coquitlam, B.C., leads to woman being punched in the face, police say

The suspect is very well-known to the police, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

He was taken to hospital for minor injures and released.

Three police officers were also treated at the hospital for minor injuries and one officer is still receiving treatment for serious injuries but has returned to work.

Read more: Lemons filled with sewing needles found alongside Port Coquitlam trails

A warrant was out for the suspect but he turned himself in to police on July 23.

 

