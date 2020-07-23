Nude man sighted in Port Coquitlam, B.C., now charged with assaulting a police officer

Send this page to someone via email

A Coquitlam RCMP officer is still receiving treatment for injuries that he sustained during an altercation with a nude man recently.

On June 18, just before midnight, police say a concerned citizen called RCMP about a man who was walking nude on Lougheed Highway near the Pitt River in Port Coquitlam.

When the first officer arrived, the man ran into the bushes. The officer followed and told the man he was under arrest and tried to put a blanket around his shoulders.

Police say the man reacted by allegedly punching the officer without warning and continuing to hit him when he fell to the ground.

Four other officers and two stun guns were used on the man before he could be subdued and restrained, police say.

The suspect is very well-known to the police, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

He was taken to hospital for minor injures and released.

Three police officers were also treated at the hospital for minor injuries and one officer is still receiving treatment for serious injuries but has returned to work.

A warrant was out for the suspect but he turned himself in to police on July 23.