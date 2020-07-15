Menu

Crime

Lemons filled with sewing needles found alongside Port Coquitlam trails

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 3:33 pm
This second lemon was found on a trail alongside the Coquitlam River.
RCMP say two lemons filled with sewing needles have now been found alongside trails in Port Coquitlam and they want to find out why someone is leaving them there.

The first lemon was found on June 22 hung from a branch in Gates Park. It was wrapped in twine and attached to a branch.

A photo of the first lemon that was found. Courtesy of Coquitlam RCMP.
The second was found on July 14 tied near a trail by the Coquitlam River at Whyte Avenue. It was wrapped in orange twine and tied to a tree.

In both incidents, the person who found them reported it to police but then threw away the lemons, and by the time the police received the email the evidence was gone.

“If you see something that could be a deliberate attempt at harm, you must call police on the phone rather than send an email,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a release.

Read more: ‘I just froze’: Man warns others after finding syringe in boot at B.C. Value Village

Police do not know at this time if the person leaving the lemons had any intention of hurting anyone.

“If you are leaving these lemons full of needles in public, we ask that you stop, and then talk to us to explain what you were doing,” McLaughlin adds.

“If anyone sees who is doing this, please don’t send an email. Call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550, or call 911 if it’s happening right in front of you.”

