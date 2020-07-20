Road rage incident in Port Coquitlam, B.C., leads to woman being punched in the face: police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who is accused of punching a female passenger in a road rage incident.

Police said Monday they were called to Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam around 8:15 p.m. on July 4.

Two women had gotten into an altercation, police said, after two pedestrians gave the middle finger to a passenger in a car.

One of the pedestrians then allegedly punched the passenger through an open window.

“Obviously, we’re only getting one side of this story,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a release. “We’d like to speak to the two other women who were involved in this file or any witness who saw this event or recognizes the suspect.”

The complainant did take a photo of the suspect as she ran away.

She is described as possibly Caucasian, of medium height, in her late teens with long blonde hair with dark roots and worn in a high ponytail.

She was wearing a pair of yellow, red, and black Nike Jordan AJ 1 Mid shoes, tight grey shorts, and a tight long-sleeve black shirt.

A pair of Air Jordan AJ 1 Mid shoes. Coquitlam RCMP handout.

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to get her to call police. McLaughlin said investigators have an open mind and want to hear her side of the story.

The Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number is 604-945-1550 and the investigator is Const. Bret Roach (file 2020-17432).