Crime

51-year-old Fredericton man charged in hit and run incident

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 3:57 pm
A Fredericton police car on Nov. 12, 2018.
A Fredericton police car on Nov. 12, 2018. Morganne Campbell/Global News

A 51-year old Fredericton man has been charged in connection with a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred early morning on Tuesday, according to the Fredericton Police Force on Thursday.

In a statement, police said the victim of the collision, which occurred in the 1100 block of Prospect Street, remains in critical but stable condition at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Police find body of 29-year-old after home invasion report in Waasis, N.B.

According to authorities, Geoffrey John Pawsey has been charged with failing to stop after a collision resulting in bodily harm and driving while prohibited.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.

