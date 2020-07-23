Ottawa logs 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa added 14 coronavirus cases to its local total on Thursday, the lowest daily increase in what’s been a week of spiking case counts.

Ontario’s coronavirus database now counts 2,334 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

There are currently 192 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, according to provincial figures, with the number of deaths related to the virus holding steady at 263 as of Thursday.

The latest figures come after an apparent spike in new coronavirus cases in Ottawa. Monday saw 20 new cases in the city, followed by spikes of 43 cases on Tuesday and another 33 on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ottawa’s relatively lower figures coincide with smaller numbers across the province, as Ontario added 103 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Public Health’s daily coronavirus report, which will have additional information on age breakdown, outbreaks and hospitalizations, is due Thursday afternoon.

1:54 Coronavirus: Concerns grow as young people make up bulk of new Ontario COVID-19 cases Coronavirus: Concerns grow as young people make up bulk of new Ontario COVID-19 cases