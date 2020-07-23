Menu

Health

Ottawa logs 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 11:30 am
Ottawa logged 14 new coronavirus cases Thursday, raising the city's total to 2,334.
Ottawa added 14 coronavirus cases to its local total on Thursday, the lowest daily increase in what’s been a week of spiking case counts.

Ontario’s coronavirus database now counts 2,334 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

There are currently 192 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, according to provincial figures, with the number of deaths related to the virus holding steady at 263 as of Thursday.

Read more: Ottawa health officials trace coronavirus spike to ‘shift’ in youth social behaviour

The latest figures come after an apparent spike in new coronavirus cases in Ottawa. Monday saw 20 new cases in the city, followed by spikes of 43 cases on Tuesday and another 33 on Wednesday.

Ottawa’s relatively lower figures coincide with smaller numbers across the province, as Ontario added 103 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health’s daily coronavirus report, which will have additional information on age breakdown, outbreaks and hospitalizations, is due Thursday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Concerns grow as young people make up bulk of new Ontario COVID-19 cases
