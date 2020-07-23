Coronavirus: Anonymous 12-year-old Montrealer gives out gift certificates to lift people’s spirits

Send this page to someone via email

A few weeks ago, Kendra Griffiths decided to go out for a walk, after she and her family were having a “difficult pandemic day.”

When they stepped outside their home in Montreal’s West Island, she noticed something poking out of her mailbox.

“It was a really cute note and it said that it was from a 12-year-old that was looking to do positive things in the neighbourhood, and they had enclosed a $5 gift card to a local ice cream shop,” said Griffiths.

“The child’s only request was to pay it forward in some point in time.” Tweet This

The mother of two said she teared up when she read the note.

“It was just nice to know that there are people out there who are trying to make things a little bit easier and better for others during this difficult time,” she said.

The Kirkland resident wanted to share the kind gesture with her community, so she posted the note on Facebook and found out that a handful of others had also received it.

“To hear that other people had also received the same note, it was just so nice. It just made the day so much better,” she said.

“Just to hear something positive amidst all the negative was just really nice.” Tweet This

Griffiths’ daughter has recently started making masks, as a way to help out during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — one way the family plans on paying it forward. But they still plan on doing more.

Global News managed to track down the young teen who gave out the gift cards but she prefers to stay anonymous.