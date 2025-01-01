Menu

Canada

New year, new babies: Meet Quebec’s first bundles of joy of 2025

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 1, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
Charlotte Langdon was born at 5:24 am on Jan. 1, 2025 at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal. View image in full screen
Charlotte Langdon was born at 5:24 am on Jan. 1, 2025 at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal. MUHC/Facebook
Is there a better way to celebrate the new year than with a newborn? A handful of Quebec parents rang in 2025 with little bundles of joy.

Baby boy Aryan was born just as the clock struck midnight at St-Mary’s Hospital in Montreal.

“Congratulations to the new parents and welcome Aryan!,” regional health authority CIUSSS de l’Ouest de l’Île de Montréal wrote on social media.

A few hours later, at 5:24 a.m., baby girl Charlotte Langdon was born at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), weighing in at seven pounds, 10 ounces.

“Both the baby and her mother, Jade, are doing well. Jade Villeneuve and proud father, Chris Langdon, are from Pointe-Claire,” the MUHC said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, another pair of parents kicked off the New Year with a birth at midnight in Quebec City.

Baby boy Giovani-Munga arrived at 12 a.m. on the dot. The CHU de Québec-Université Laval hospital network congratulated the new parents in a statement, adding the family has decided not to give interviews.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

