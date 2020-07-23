Menu

Crime

New York driver faces multiple charges after illegally crossing border at Niagara Falls, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. says a driver from New York is facing multiple charges after failing to stop at the Rainbow bridge border crossing on July 20, 2020.
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. says a driver from New York is facing multiple charges after failing to stop at the Rainbow bridge border crossing on July 20, 2020. Don Mitchell/Global News

Police in Niagara Falls, Ont., have charged a man from upstate New York after he allegedly crossed into Canada without stopping at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

Niagara Regional Police say the incident happened Monday around 2 p.m. A Ford Explorer, bearing a Florida licence plate, crossed into the city of Niagara Falls and tried to evade authorities before crashing into a police cruiser near Second Avenue and Kitchener Street, police said.

Investigators say the Niagara Falls police department in New York had been pursuing the SUV before it “unlawfully” crossed the border crossing, failing to stop for Canada Border Services (CBSA) officers.

Read more: Coronavirus: Video shows large crowds and little physical distancing in Niagara Falls

During the arrest, officers say they had to use a stun gun on the suspect.

Detectives also allege two people were injured by the suspect driver as a result of the incident. They say an officer was attacked by the man during his arrest, and a nurse was bitten when the accused was transported to hospital for minor injuries treated.

The 33-year-old from North Tonawanda, N.Y., is facing seven charges, including flight from police, resisting arrest, impaired driving, assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information can call Niagara police at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

