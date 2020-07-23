New York driver faces multiple charges after illegally crossing border at Niagara Falls, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Niagara Falls, Ont., have charged a man from upstate New York after he allegedly crossed into Canada without stopping at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

Niagara Regional Police say the incident happened Monday around 2 p.m. A Ford Explorer, bearing a Florida licence plate, crossed into the city of Niagara Falls and tried to evade authorities before crashing into a police cruiser near Second Avenue and Kitchener Street, police said.

Investigators say the Niagara Falls police department in New York had been pursuing the SUV before it “unlawfully” crossed the border crossing, failing to stop for Canada Border Services (CBSA) officers.

During the arrest, officers say they had to use a stun gun on the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives also allege two people were injured by the suspect driver as a result of the incident. They say an officer was attacked by the man during his arrest, and a nurse was bitten when the accused was transported to hospital for minor injuries treated.

The 33-year-old from North Tonawanda, N.Y., is facing seven charges, including flight from police, resisting arrest, impaired driving, assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information can call Niagara police at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

1:35 Video appears to show crowded scene in Niagara Falls, Ont. Video appears to show crowded scene in Niagara Falls, Ont.