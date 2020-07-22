New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases and 2 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

The province reports two additional recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

Read more: Elections New Brunswick preparing for possible general election during pandemic

In total, New Brunswick has confirmed 170 COVID-19 cases. The province also completed 49,548 negative tests.

There have been 165 recoveries, as well as 2 deaths resulting from complications of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital for COVID-19.

1:44 Many not being screened at N.B. border due to wait time complaints Many not being screened at N.B. border due to wait time complaints

Tuesday, the province refused 106 vehicles attempting to enter the province, less than one per cent of all vehicles at the provincial border, according to the New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlantic bubble remains operational, permitting interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.