New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases and 2 recoveries

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.
The province reports two additional recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to three.
In total, New Brunswick has confirmed 170 COVID-19 cases. The province also completed 49,548 negative tests.
There have been 165 recoveries, as well as 2 deaths resulting from complications of the virus.
There are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital for COVID-19.
Tuesday, the province refused 106 vehicles attempting to enter the province, less than one per cent of all vehicles at the provincial border, according to the New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard.
The Atlantic bubble remains operational, permitting interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.
