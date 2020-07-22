Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says CFL hub will boost economy, not COVID-19

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Investors Group Field in Winnipeg will host all CFL games during a shortened 2020 season, should the league decide to go ahead with play this fall. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's confident it won't lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Investors Group Field in Winnipeg will host all CFL games during a shortened 2020 season, should the league decide to go ahead with play this fall. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's confident it won't lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says hosting the Canadian Football League (CFL) season can boost the economy without leading to a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

The CFL has decided to play a shortened 2020 season in Winnipeg if the league can get federal funding and an agreement with the CFL Players’ Association.

Read more: CFL names Winnipeg tentative hub city for possible shortened season amid coronavirus

The Winnipeg bid included $2.5 million in provincial money for transportation costs, practice field rentals and more, and beat out bids from Regina and Calgary.

Manitoba’s CFL hub city bid
Manitoba’s CFL hub city bid

Pallister says having hundreds of players and staff in Winnipeg would provide a much-needed boost to the hard-hit hotel and food industries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba to make bid for Winnipeg to be a CFL hub city, should season go ahead

He also says it could be done safely by having players and staff tested and kept separate from the public.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is disappointed Regina lost the bidding war, but adds that getting the league up and running this season is important.

Scott Moe learns during press conference about CFL ‘hub city’ decision
Scott Moe learns during press conference about CFL ‘hub city’ decision
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19CFLwinnipegCanadian Football LeagueScott Moecoronavirus in manitobaBrian PallisterPremier Brian PallisterWinnipeg CFL Hub City
Flyers
More weekly flyers