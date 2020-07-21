CFL names Winnipeg tentative hub city for possible shortened season amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Football League says Winnipeg has tentatively been chosen as the hub city for a possible 2020 season, pending final approval from health and safety officials in Manitoba.

In a release Tuesday, the league says the selection was made by a committee of CFL team presidents from teams not among those bidding to host the season.

Winnipeg, Saskatchewan and Calgary had all made a bid to be named the league’s hub city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“All three proposals – from Saskatchewan, Winnipeg and Calgary – were excellent and all three would make superb hosts,” said CFL Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie, in the league’s release.

“We look forward to returning to Saskatchewan for Grey Cup in 2022 and we remain immensely proud of the tremendous Grey Cup that Calgary hosted just a year ago.”

The CFL has yet to say definitively whether or not it will play a shortened season this year.

The 2020 regular season was scheduled to kick off June 11 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The league said Tuesday it’s hoping to play a shortened season starting in September, with all games played out of a single city. That hub city would see players and coaches live in a protected “bubble” consisting of hotels, practice fields and a stadium which will host each game.

But the league says much needs to be accomplished before it will commit to the shortened season, including a new collective bargaining agreement with the CFL Players’ Association, significant federal government support, and approval from public health authorities.

“We are working hard with our players and our teams on each of these fronts,” Ambrosie said.

Meanwhile Winnipeg Blue Bombers CEO Wade Miller says the city is hopeful the season goes ahead.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community are paramount and the CFL will only return to play with the approval of health officials and medical experts,” he said in the league’s release.

“While today marks just one more step in our process, we’re grateful for the support of the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg, and the work all Manitobans have done together to fight this pandemic and make our province as safe as possible.”

