Environment Canada issues heat warning for parts of Saskatchewan

A heat warning is in place for parts of Saskatchewan.

In southern Saskatchewan, Environment Canada says a hot air mass will spread across the region this week.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 30s, with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

The agency said the heat will be concentrated in the southwestern corner on Wednesday, but will spread eastward later in the week with increasing humidity.

Slightly cooler temperatures will bring an end to the warning-level conditions on Friday in the southwest, officials said.

In central and northern regions, including Prince Albert and the Battlefords, humidex values reaching 39 are expected, Environment Canada said.

Officials said a hot and increasingly humid air mass will build across the Prairies, sending daytime highs into the low 30s with humidex values into the upper 30s.

Some relief from the heat will arrive later in the week as cooler temperatures spread eastwards across the region on Friday into Saturday.

Taking precautions

Officials are cautioning people to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

People are advised to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and to stay in a cool place.

Older family, friends and neighbours should be checked on to ensure they are cool and drinking water.

Anyone looking for advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat-related illness should contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

