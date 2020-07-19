Much of New Brunswick under heat warning on Sunday into early next week

New Brunswick should be prepared for a warm end to the weekend and a humid start to the week.
Environment Canada has placed much of eastern and central New Brunswick under a heat warning for Sunday and into Tuesday.
Maximum temperatures could range between 28 C and 32 C but with the humidex it could feel more like 39.
It is expected to be cooler along the coast.
Overnight temperatures are expected to be a little cooler, although it will remain between 17 C and 22 C.
Environment Canada is urging that residents be aware of the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
Make sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of water and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
