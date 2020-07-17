Menu

Heat warning issued for Peterborough and area as humidex expected to reach 40 C

By Greg Davis Global News
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of central Ontario over the weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of central Ontario over the weekend. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the weekend for central Ontario including Peterborough.

Issued at 3:33 p.m. Friday, Environment Canada reports a hot and increasingly humid air mass will affect south and central Ontario until at least Sunday. The warning includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Bancroft region.

Read more: Ontario farmers ‘concerned’ as crops continue to die amid drought: ‘It’s bad’

Daytime temperatures could reach a high between 31 C and 34 C and overnight low temperatures will be between 20 C and 24 C.

The humidex could reach the high 30s to low 40s by Sunday, Environment Canada reports.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” the warning reads.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

The City of Peterborough is offering the cooling room at the One Roof drop-in centre at 99 Brock Street on the weekend. The service will run 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the heat alert.

There are also water refilling stations available at the following locations:

  • Peterborough Marina, 92 George St. N.
  • Eastgate Memorial Park, 2150 Ashburnham Dr.
  • Beavermead Park, 2011 Ashburnham Dr.
  • Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N., during its curbside pickup hours Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

There is also tap water in public washrooms at municipal parks, including King Edward Park and Millennium Park.

 

Working in the hot summer sun
