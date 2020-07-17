Heat warning issued for Peterborough and area as humidex expected to reach 40 C

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the weekend for central Ontario including Peterborough.

Issued at 3:33 p.m. Friday, Environment Canada reports a hot and increasingly humid air mass will affect south and central Ontario until at least Sunday. The warning includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Bancroft region.

Daytime temperatures could reach a high between 31 C and 34 C and overnight low temperatures will be between 20 C and 24 C.

The humidex could reach the high 30s to low 40s by Sunday, Environment Canada reports.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” the warning reads.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

The City of Peterborough is offering the cooling room at the One Roof drop-in centre at 99 Brock Street on the weekend. The service will run 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the heat alert.

Environment Canada declared a heat alert effective 3:30pm today. One Roof drop-in centre is opening its cooling room from 9am to noon and from 3pm to 6pm at 99 Brock St. on Saturday and Sunday during the heat alert. https://t.co/ggNG7d0z5y#CoolingRoomPtbo #ptbo #community pic.twitter.com/NFnxWlLDE7 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) July 17, 2020

There are also water refilling stations available at the following locations:

Peterborough Marina, 92 George St. N.

Eastgate Memorial Park, 2150 Ashburnham Dr.

Beavermead Park, 2011 Ashburnham Dr.

Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N., during its curbside pickup hours Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

There is also tap water in public washrooms at municipal parks, including King Edward Park and Millennium Park.

Heat warning expanded to include a large swath of southern and eastern ON – it's going to be a hot and humid weekend wih temps. 30-35C and the humidex in the high 30s Sat. reaching the low 40s Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NSnQDiPuzc — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) July 17, 2020

