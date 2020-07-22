Peterborough man charged with assaulting a peace officer at Emily Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge following a reported incident at an Ontario provincial park on Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to Emily Provincial Park near Omemee after receiving a report from the park warden of an altercation.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person. No details were provided on the investigation.

Corey Beeke, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 1, OPP said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Coronavirus: RV sales, rentals surge as Ontario residents look for alternative vacation ideas Coronavirus: RV sales, rentals surge as Ontario residents look for alternative vacation ideas