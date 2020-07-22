Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with assaulting a peace officer at Emily Provincial Park

By Greg Davis Global News
OPP have laid an assault charge against a Peterborough resident following a reported incident Emily Provincial Park.
A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge following a reported incident at an Ontario provincial park on Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to Emily Provincial Park near Omemee after receiving a report from the park warden of an altercation.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person. No details were provided on the investigation.

Read more: Noise complaint at Balsam Lake Provincial Park leads to assault arrest — OPP

Corey Beeke, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 1, OPP said Wednesday.

