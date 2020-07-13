Noise complaint at Balsam Lake Provincial Park leads to assault arrest: OPP

A Port Colborne, Ont., resident faces an assault charge following an altercation at Balsam Lake Provincial Park in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say on Saturday morning officers responded to an assault complaint at the park located about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay.
OPP say the accused allegedly assaulted a neighbouring camper when asked to turn off the music at the campsite.
The investigation led to one arrest.
Thye Roganovic, of Port Colborne, was charged with assault.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 10.
