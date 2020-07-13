Menu

Crime

Noise complaint at Balsam Lake Provincial Park leads to assault arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 11:39 am
One camper art Balsam Lake Provincial Park faces an assault charge following an altercation.
One camper art Balsam Lake Provincial Park faces an assault charge following an altercation. Getty Images / File

A Port Colborne, Ont., resident faces an assault charge following an altercation at Balsam Lake Provincial Park in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say on Saturday morning officers responded to an assault complaint at the park located about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Read more: Municipal-wide burn ban issued for City of Kawartha Lakes

OPP say the accused allegedly assaulted a neighbouring camper when asked to turn off the music at the campsite.

The investigation led to one arrest.

Thye Roganovic, of Port Colborne, was charged with assault.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 10.

