Municipal-wide burn ban issued for City of Kawartha Lakes

A municipal-wide burn ban will go into effect on Wednesday night in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The municipality says the burn ban is effective at 11:59 p.m. and is being implemented due to the extended dry conditions and continued heat warning.

According to the municipality, there will be zero tolerance for burning during the ban. All regular burn permits including annual regular burn permits are suspended until further notice and will not be issued during the ban.

Campfires including outdoor fire pits, burn barrels, chimineas, and other portable open-air fire devices intended for backyard use, as well as bonfires and fireworks, are not permitted during a burn ban.

Outdoor appliances listed for use in Canada that utilize propane or natural gas as a fuel supply are allowed to be used.

The ban also may not apply to those with agricultural or special burn permits as special conditions already apply to these permits.

Fire chief Mark Pankhurst is reminding residents to be mindful of actions such as proper disposal of cigarette butts.

“It can sometimes take upwards of 10 to 15 minutes before a cigarette fire becomes noticeable in dry vegetation,” stated Pankhurst. “But once the fire is ignited, it can be mere seconds before the grass or even a field is covered in flames.”

The minimum fine for burning during a ban is $485. Those setting a fire can also be charged under the Provincial Offences Act and be responsible for the costs incurred for fire service response and potential fire suppression efforts.

Burn complaints can be made by calling 705-324-2191.