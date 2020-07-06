Burn bans in effect for Cavan Monaghan, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Douro-Dummer townships

Send this page to someone via email

Three municipalities in Peterborough County have declared burn bans.

On Monday, Cavan Monaghan Township, Otonabee-South Monaghan Township and Douro-Dummer Township declared burn bans in effect due to the recent hot, dry conditions.

Read more: Your lawn will survive the drought

However, the townships have different rules in place.

Cavan Monaghan Township is permitting evening campfires from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Douro-Dummer Township has suspended all open-air burning permits, prohibiting all open-air fires, including campfires, burn barrels and fireworks.

According to Douro fire chief Chuck Pedersen, certified gas appliances such as CSA-approved fire tables, bowls, pits and barbecues are not considered an open-air fire and can be used.

Story continues below advertisement

Effective immediately no burning is permitted in Cavan Monaghan except for evening campfires from 7pm-6am. Restrictions are issued based on our area's risk of fire due to lack of precipitation and/or adverse weather conditions (i.e.: high winds, extreme heat, etc.). pic.twitter.com/IhhV7BrPmf — Township of Cavan Monaghan (@CavanMonaghan) July 6, 2020

Otonabee-South Monaghan’s burn ban is for all open air burning. However, a small, confined fire is permitted to cook food on a grill, barbecue or spit, commensurate with the type and quantity of food being cooked and is supervised at all times.

A heat warning remains in effect for the Peterborough region.

Burn Ban in Effect Immediately for the Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan pic.twitter.com/wymur8khiJ — OSMTownship (@OSMTownship) July 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement