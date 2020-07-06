Menu

Burn bans in effect for Cavan Monaghan, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Douro-Dummer townships

By Greg Davis Global News
Burn bans are in effect in Cavan Monaghan Township and Douro Dummer Townships but with different rules. Burn bans are in effect in Cavan Monaghan Township and Douro Dummer Township. Greg Davis/Global News

Three municipalities in Peterborough County have declared burn bans.

On Monday, Cavan Monaghan Township, Otonabee-South Monaghan Township and Douro-Dummer Township declared burn bans in effect due to the recent hot, dry conditions.

Read more: Your lawn will survive the drought

However, the townships have different rules in place.

Cavan Monaghan Township is permitting evening campfires from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Douro-Dummer Township has suspended all open-air burning permits, prohibiting all open-air fires, including campfires, burn barrels and fireworks.

According to Douro fire chief Chuck Pedersen, certified gas appliances such as CSA-approved fire tables, bowls, pits and barbecues are not considered an open-air fire and can be used.

Otonabee-South Monaghan’s burn ban is for all open air burning. However, a small, confined fire is permitted to cook food on a grill, barbecue or spit, commensurate with the type and quantity of food being cooked and is supervised at all times.

A heat warning remains in effect for the Peterborough region.

Peterborough Regional Weather Update: July 6, 2020
Peterborough County Heat Wave Cavan Monaghan Township Burn Ban fire hazard Douro-Dummer Township Fire Burn hot dry conditions
