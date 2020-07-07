Burn bans in effect for Selwyn Township, Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

Additional fire bans have been implemented in Peterborough and Haliburton counties.

In Selwyn Township, a fire ban went into effect on Monday. According to the township, fireworks and burning brush are not permitted due to dry conditions and high heat temperatures.

However, the township is still permitting small campfires.

BURN BAN INDEX: Extremely High Effective July 6th, Fireworks are NOT permitted & NO Burning of Brush due to current dry conditions & high heat temperatures. Small campfires are allowed, but be compliant in fire size and DO NOT leave your fire unattended! pic.twitter.com/uHywp4tOC4 — SelwynTownship (@SelwynTownship) July 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday morning, Haliburton County also put a burn ban in place. The county says the ban is in effect for all types of burning. Fireworks are also not permitted.

On Monday, Douro-Dummer, Cavan Monaghan and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships and the Municipality of Trent Lakes all ordered burn bans.

Please be advised that the local area fire chiefs have imposed a FIRE BAN, effective immediately (July 7, 2020 at 9 am) for @HaliburtonCty. This means NO BURNING any time of day (no fires for cooking or warmth, and no fireworks). pic.twitter.com/eqzh60L9Rd — Haliburton County (@HaliburtonCty) July 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement