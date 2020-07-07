Menu

Canada

Burn bans in effect for Selwyn Township, Haliburton County

By Greg Davis Global News
Burn bans are in effect in Peterborough and Hailburton counties.
Additional fire bans have been implemented in Peterborough and Haliburton counties.

In Selwyn Township, a fire ban went into effect on Monday. According to the township, fireworks and burning brush are not permitted due to dry conditions and high heat temperatures.

Read more: Burn bans in effect for Cavan Monaghan, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Douro-Dummer townships, Trent Lakes

However, the township is still permitting small campfires.

On Tuesday morning, Haliburton County also put a burn ban in place. The county says the ban is in effect for all types of burning. Fireworks are also not permitted.

On Monday, Douro-Dummer, Cavan Monaghan and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships and the Municipality of Trent Lakes all ordered burn bans.

 

Peterborough Regional Weather Update: July 7, 2020
