Burn bans in effect for Selwyn Township, Haliburton County

Additional fire bans have been implemented in Peterborough and Haliburton counties.
In Selwyn Township, a fire ban went into effect on Monday. According to the township, fireworks and burning brush are not permitted due to dry conditions and high heat temperatures.
However, the township is still permitting small campfires.
On Tuesday morning, Haliburton County also put a burn ban in place. The county says the ban is in effect for all types of burning. Fireworks are also not permitted.
On Monday, Douro-Dummer, Cavan Monaghan and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships and the Municipality of Trent Lakes all ordered burn bans.
