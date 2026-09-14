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Environment

Air quality data to be released on smoke from stubborn Calgary landfill fire

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2026 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City issues health advisory due to landfill fire'
City issues health advisory due to landfill fire
A fire burning at a landfill in southeast Calgary has prompted a health advisory from the city. People downwind of the fire at Ecco Recycling should take precautions to limit exposure to smoke. Elissa Carpenter reports
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Alberta is promising to release air quality data for smoke that has been spreading in southern Calgary from a stubborn landfill fire.

The fire has been smouldering in piles of material at the ECCO Recycling landfill for more than a week, with smoke drifting into nearby communities.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas co-signed a letter with Ward 11 Councillor Rob Ward asking the province on Friday to publicly release detailed air quality data.

Click to play video: 'Landfill owners want investigation into Labour Day weekend fire'
Landfill owners want investigation into Labour Day weekend fire

The office for Grant Hunter, Alberta’s environment minister, says it will be publicly releasing that data as soon as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s fire department said Sunday the fire was smouldering deep within the material of the landfill.

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The department says it is smothering the burning material with dirt and water but say landfill fires can take a considerable amount of time to fully extinguish.

— More to come…

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