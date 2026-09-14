Air quality data to be released on smoke from stubborn Calgary landfill fire

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Alberta is promising to release air quality data for smoke that has been spreading in southern Calgary from a stubborn landfill fire.

The fire has been smouldering in piles of material at the ECCO Recycling landfill for more than a week, with smoke drifting into nearby communities.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas co-signed a letter with Ward 11 Councillor Rob Ward asking the province on Friday to publicly release detailed air quality data.

1:41 Landfill owners want investigation into Labour Day weekend fire

The office for Grant Hunter, Alberta’s environment minister, says it will be publicly releasing that data as soon as possible.

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The city’s fire department said Sunday the fire was smouldering deep within the material of the landfill.

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The department says it is smothering the burning material with dirt and water but say landfill fires can take a considerable amount of time to fully extinguish.

— More to come…