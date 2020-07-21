93% of Vancouver hotel rooms were empty last weekend, says industry leader

Send this page to someone via email

Hotels in cities and rural areas are struggling, according to an industry leader, with occupancy rates around the province hovering somewhere between 20 and 30 per cent.

BC Hotel Association president Ingrid Jarrett says the Okanagan and parts of Vancouver Island such as Tofino are seeing strong demand, but urban and remote locations are struggling.

2:01 B.C. coronavirus curve is trending in the wrong direction B.C. coronavirus curve is trending in the wrong direction

Vancouver hotels had a seven per cent occupancy rate last weekend, according to Jarrett.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just can’t even imagine anything to be more severe than what our industry is currently enduring,” she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s heartbreaking.”

Jarett says hotels across the province are adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, and guests have to do their part by maintaining social distance.

“When we have groups of people coming together and they’re not adhering to those protocols, then it impacts the business itself,” she said.

“Physical distancing is currently imperative and that personal responsibility cannot be overlooked.”

With a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the province is considering new restrictions on certain sectors, including hotels, rental properties and houseboats.

Jarrett says she is not sure about any changes to guidelines around hotels, but says the industry is “completely aligned” with government and public health officials.

Story continues below advertisement

She also applauds a proposed $650-million recovery stimulus package to help the ailing tourism sector, saying the low occupancy numbers highlight the need for government support.

“We were all hoping we could save our summer,” she said.

“We’re now in the third week of July. We are not seeing the numbers to indicate that our industry is going to survive.”

— With files from Richard Zussman