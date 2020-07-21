Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Transit to resume collecting ferry, bus fares Aug. 1

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 8:04 pm
Halifax Transit announced it will be resuming service fares and removing all capacity restrictions on its busses and ferries.
Halifax Transit announced it will be resuming service fares and removing all capacity restrictions on its busses and ferries. Jesse Thomas / Global News

Halifax Transit announced Tuesday it will resume fare collection on buses and ferries starting Aug. 1.

According to a news release, all transit capacity restrictions will also be lifted that day.

Read more: N.S. makes masks mandatory on public transit, eases visitor restrictions in long-term care homes

The mandatory use of masks and installed plastic shields will lower risks associated with the spread of COVID-19, the release said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Passengers will once again be able to enter through the front door and present their ticket.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax moves forward with mobile phone ticketing application for transit service

The release also said March and April passes will be valid until the end of August, and they can continue to be purchased before Aug. 31.

Story continues below advertisement
Bus driver anxiety at an all-time high during COVID-19, says union president
Bus driver anxiety at an all-time high during COVID-19, says union president
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova Scotiacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaHalifaxPandemicHalifax TransitrestrictionsBus fareFerry fare
Flyers
More weekly flyers