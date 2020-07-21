Halifax Transit to resume collecting ferry, bus fares Aug. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Transit announced Tuesday it will resume fare collection on buses and ferries starting Aug. 1.

According to a news release, all transit capacity restrictions will also be lifted that day.

The mandatory use of masks and installed plastic shields will lower risks associated with the spread of COVID-19, the release said.

Passengers will once again be able to enter through the front door and present their ticket.

The release also said March and April passes will be valid until the end of August, and they can continue to be purchased before Aug. 31.

